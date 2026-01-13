Mumbai: RTI activist arrested for ₹5cr extortion from MP India Jan 13, 2026

A Mumbai man, Rushant Jaykumar Wadke, has been caught for allegedly trying to extort ₹5 crore from an Andhra Pradesh MP.

Pretending to be an RTI activist, he threatened to leak sensitive info unless he got paid.

His arrest was made possible thanks to a joint effort by the Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai police.