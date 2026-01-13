Pune nights feel warmer than usual—here's why

What's causing the heat?

According to the IMD, shifting wind patterns are bringing in extra moisture and making nights cloudy, which keeps temperatures up.

Daytime highs have climbed too—Shivajinagar reached 31.8°C on January 13, over 2°C hotter than the day before.

Plus, a Western Disturbance could bring more clouds and even light rain soon, so keep an eye on changing weather if you're heading out.