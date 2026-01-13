Next Article
Pune nights feel warmer than usual—here's why
India
Pune just had a big jump in its minimum temperatures, with some areas seeing a 4°C rise overnight.
Shivajinagar hit 14.8°C—way above the usual for January—and spots like Magarpatta and Chinchwad crossed 19°C.
The IMD says this unusual warmth will stick around for a couple more days, so don't be surprised if your nights feel less chilly.
What's causing the heat?
According to the IMD, shifting wind patterns are bringing in extra moisture and making nights cloudy, which keeps temperatures up.
Daytime highs have climbed too—Shivajinagar reached 31.8°C on January 13, over 2°C hotter than the day before.
Plus, a Western Disturbance could bring more clouds and even light rain soon, so keep an eye on changing weather if you're heading out.