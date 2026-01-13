Next Article
Mumbai BMC polls: Massive police presence for smooth voting
India
For the upcoming Mumbai civic elections on January 15, over 28,000 police personnel will be on duty across all 227 city wards. Vote counting follows on January 16.
The security setup includes senior officers, thousands of staff, and special units like bomb squads and rapid response teams—especially in sensitive areas.
Why it matters for you
With Mumbai Police on high alert and traffic diversions in places like Dadar West and Worli, officials want to keep things peaceful and fair.
They're asking everyone to pitch in by reporting anything suspicious via helplines 100 or 112.
It's a team effort to make sure the city's biggest local election runs safely and smoothly.