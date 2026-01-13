Next Article
India calls out Pakistan after drone sightings at LoC
India
Suspected Pakistani drones were spotted flying over villages in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, near the Line of Control.
Security teams quickly activated counter-drone measures, making the drones turn back across the border.
With similar sightings in nearby areas, search operations and vigilance have ramped up.
Army steps up security and sends a clear message
Following these incidents, the Army has boosted security along the LoC using counter-drone measures.
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi called the drone activity "unacceptable" and said India has given Pakistan a strong warning through official talks.
The Army remains on high alert to protect national security and is ready to respond if needed.