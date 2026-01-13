Sabarimala pilgrimage generates ₹429cr revenue from 51L devotees
Sabarimala's Lord Ayyappa temple just wrapped up a record-breaking season. From mid-November to January, over five million people made the trek—far more than last year—bringing in ₹429 crore for the temple.
The rush kicked off early, with half a million visitors in just the first week, and peaked during the Makaravilakku festival, a peak period when devotees gathered for rituals and to witness the Makara Jyoti.
Why does this matter?
This isn't just about big numbers—it shows how important Sabarimala is for so many people across India.
With crowds growing every year, authorities had to step up security and manage entry through virtual queues and spot bookings, making sure things stayed safe even as traditions continued strong.
For anyone interested in culture or major events that bring people together, this is one of those moments that really stands out.