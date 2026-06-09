The Aggarwal family was wiped out in fire

Ailing man who lost 8 relatives in Delhi fire dies

By Chanshimla Varah 06:19 pm Jun 09, 202606:19 pm

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The last surviving member of the Aggarwal family, 80-year-old Radhe Shyam Aggarwal, died on Tuesday. Aggarwal had lost eight members of his family in a hotel fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar last week. The only survivor, Shyam, was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket at the time of the incident and was unaware of his family's fate. The family had checked into the doomed Flourish Stay B&B near Max Hospital, where the man was undergoing treatment for a lung ailment.