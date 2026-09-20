Gurugram manager Yuvraj Singh Manchanda allegedly killed over extortion racket
India
A 31-year-old real estate sales manager, Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, was found murdered in Gurugram after reportedly uncovering an extortion racket run by Anya Vats, his former colleague, and Sanyam Sachdeva, her partner.
Police believe Anya Vats and Sanyam Sachdeva lured him to a meeting and killed him, using fake government notices to scam people.
Investigators probe 30L dispute, Uttarakhand arrests
Investigators are looking into a possible 30 lakh rupee money dispute between Manchanda and the suspects.
The accused tried to cover their tracks by texting Manchanda's family from his phone, delaying the family's report to police for two days.
Both were eventually tracked down and arrested in Uttarakhand, with Vats involved in three criminal cases between 2024 and 2026.