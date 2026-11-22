Gurugram Mubarakpur groom disappears hours before wedding leaves bride waiting
In Gurugram's Mubarakpur village, a groom disappeared just hours before his wedding, leaving the bride waiting at the mandap and her family in shock.
Despite all rituals being ready and big expenses made, including selling ancestral land, the groom's side could not be reached.
Police call both families to meeting
The groom's family says they are filing a missing person report. Meanwhile, the bride has filed a harassment complaint against them.
Police have called both families for a meeting on November 26 to try and sort things out.