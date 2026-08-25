Gurugram rain causes power cuts, Imperia Esfera suffers 3-day outage
Gurugram got hit by heavy rain on Monday, leading to major power cuts in areas like Sectors 37, 69, 70, 71, Dwarka Expressway, and DLF Phases I through III.
In Imperia Esfera (Sector 37), people went without electricity for three days because of a faulty metering panel and poor coordination between the builder and residents' group.
Trees topple, DHBVN teams repair damage
The rain brought down trees onto power lines, causing even longer blackouts. RMG Residency faced an outage lasting at least six hours after a tree collapsed on an 11kV high-tension overhead feeder supplying the society.
Other places like Kadipur Enclave in Sector 10 had outages after a tree fell on its supply line, while Sector 99 had outages thanks to a fault at the 66kV substation in Sector-9.
DHBVN teams repaired the damage after the rain stopped, but many folks were left waiting in the dark.