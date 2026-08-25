Gurugram rain causes power cuts, Imperia Esfera suffers 3-day outage

The rain brought down trees onto power lines, causing even longer blackouts. RMG Residency faced an outage lasting at least six hours after a tree collapsed on an 11kV high-tension overhead feeder supplying the society.

Other places like Kadipur Enclave in Sector 10 had outages after a tree fell on its supply line, while Sector 99 had outages thanks to a fault at the 66kV substation in Sector-9.

DHBVN teams repaired the damage after the rain stopped, but many folks were left waiting in the dark.