Gurugram requires PUC from November 15 for petrol diesel CNG
Starting 15 November, Gurugram drivers need a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate to buy fuel: no certificate, no petrol, diesel, or compressed natural gas (CNG).
This move comes as air quality in the city hit a worrying AQI of 324, pushing officials to act fast.
Gurugram stations check PUC manually
Fuel stations will check PUC certificates manually for now, until new cameras are set up for automatic checks.
If you're caught without a valid PUC, you could face a fine of up to ₹10,000.
Plus, to help clear the air further, the city has rolled out stricter work-from-home rules: offices can only have half their staff on site at once.