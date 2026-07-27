Gurugram resident grazed by bullet, discharged 15 minutes after surgery
India
Nutan, a Gurugram resident, says she was hit by a bullet during a protest near Jantar Mantar on July 20.
The shot grazed her ear, causing heavy bleeding and hearing loss.
Despite needing a two-hour surgery, Nutan was discharged from RML Hospital just 15 minutes after the operation. She felt this was way too soon given her condition.
Nutan's reports conflict, follow-up care hindered
Nutan noticed her medical reports didn't match: one called it a gunshot wound, while another said "blunt weapon." Even Delhi Police confirmed the mix-up.
She also struggled to get proper follow-up care because of protest roadblocks, and felt police officers with minor injuries got more attention at the hospital.
As she recovers, Nutan says her health is still getting worse.