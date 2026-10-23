Gurugram residents block roads over strike as DHBVN restores power

On Thursday night, Gurugram saw major road blockages as frustrated residents protested long power outages caused by a statewide strike.

With no electricity or water at home, people gathered near Daulatabad flyover and other spots, leading to traffic jams until DHBVN officials restored power after police intervened.

The unrest spread to Ashok Vihar and Faridabad too, highlighting just how fed up folks are with the lack of response from utility officials.