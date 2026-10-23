Gurugram residents block roads over strike as DHBVN restores power
On Thursday night, Gurugram saw major road blockages as frustrated residents protested long power outages caused by a statewide strike.
With no electricity or water at home, people gathered near Daulatabad flyover and other spots, leading to traffic jams until DHBVN officials restored power after police intervened.
The unrest spread to Ashok Vihar and Faridabad too, highlighting just how fed up folks are with the lack of response from utility officials.
Unions strike over 11 power license
The blackout started after four unions launched a three-day strike on October 21, pushing back against a 25-year license given to Eleven Power Private Limited, which workers fear could risk jobs and public utilities.
Even though Haryana's Energy Minister Anil Vij urged workers to return and promised to appeal the decision, the strike continues.
With no quick fix in sight (the strike runs until October 24), many households are turning to private electricians or generators just to get by.