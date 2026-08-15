Gurugram sanitation strike enters 10th day, demands nearly 3,500 reinstatements
Gurugram's sanitation workers have been on strike for 10 days now, demanding the return of nearly 3,500 laid-off workers and more secure jobs.
With no resolution yet, the protest could go on indefinitely after August 18 if their demands aren't met.
Monsoon worsens smell from Gurugram garbage
Uncollected garbage is piling up across the city, especially in places like Sadar Bazar and Sector 23A, making life tough for residents.
The monsoon rains mixing with waste have made things worse, causing a strong smell and raising health concerns.
"No sanitation worker had visited the sector in 10 days. Several stretches in our area are littered with garbage." Bhawani Shankar Tripathi, general secretary of the Sector 23A Residents's Welfare Association (RWA), shared.
Gurugram municipal corporation says stretched thin
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram says it's stretched thin, using whatever staff it has left to manage waste collection.
Protesters are sticking to their demands for the reinstatement of nearly 3,500 laid-off workers, regularization of sanitation, sewer, horticulture, and other contractual workers, an end to outsourcing of sanitation and sewage work, and recruitment against vacant posts as the standoff continues.