Gurugram Sector Six: Speeding car killed 2-year-old Adrija around 9pm
India
A heartbreaking accident in Gurugram's Sector six took the life of two-year-old Adrija on Monday night.
She was playing outside with her sister when a speeding car struck her around 9pm.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, she couldn't be saved.
Driver arrested, police investigate
The driver, a 30-year-old local working at a private firm, was arrested on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence.
Adrija's father said the driver had just passed through their street minutes earlier and should have been more careful.
The driver claims poor visibility was to blame, but police are still looking into what really happened.