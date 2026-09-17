Gurugram shop owner Jatin assaulted, suspects escape police custody
India
A Gurugram shop owner, Jatin, was assaulted after he confronted two men who allegedly harassed a female family member while they were heading home.
He reported the incident to police, but the suspects escaped custody soon after being detained.
Suspects loot Gurugram shop, injure employee
The next day, the same suspects and their group stormed Jatin's shop with swords, injuring an employee and stealing phones and gold chains before fleeing.
Police have filed a case and are reviewing CCTV footage.
Inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO of Badshahpur police station, said they are looking into how the accused managed to escape and are working to catch them quickly.