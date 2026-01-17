Gurugram: Stunt videos on moving SUVs spark police action India Jan 17, 2026

Two men were caught on video doing dangerous stunts on the roof of a moving SUV in Gurugram's Sector 86.

The clip, shared online and tagged to the police, shows one man climbing out the window and another through the sunroof while the car was in motion.

Police are using the vehicle's registration number to try to identify the accused and have said they will be arrested.