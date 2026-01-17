Gurugram: Stunt videos on moving SUVs spark police action
India
Two men were caught on video doing dangerous stunts on the roof of a moving SUV in Gurugram's Sector 86.
The clip, shared online and tagged to the police, shows one man climbing out the window and another through the sunroof while the car was in motion.
Police are using the vehicle's registration number to try to identify the accused and have said they will be arrested.
Six arrested after similar stunt night
On that same night, six men were arrested for performing similar stunts on a black Scorpio on Sector-85 Road.
According to police, they'd just left a party when they decided to show off with their car.
All six have been identified and arrested; investigations into both incidents are ongoing.