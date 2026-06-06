India's tallest building to come up in this city
What's the story
India's tallest building is set to come up in Gurugram's proposed Global City project. The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has earmarked a 6.7-acre plot for the ambitious mixed-use tower, which will stand between 620m and 700m tall. This comes after extensive consultations with property developers from NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai over the last few years.
Project details
Global City project will follow the walk-to-work concept
The Global City project will be located near a multimodal logistics park and will focus on sustainability and environmentally friendly measures. It will consist of a mix of commercial and residential developments, following the walk-to-work concept. This ambitious project is part of Haryana government's larger plan to develop Gurugram as a global urban center.
Urban growth
Height restrictions in NCR
Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman at Signature Global (India) Ltd, highlighted Gurugram's real estate boom in recent years. He said the Haryana government's plan to build India's tallest building would further enhance the city's stature. The state government is also building a new metro line along Dwarka Expressway, allowing developers to expand under transit-oriented development policy despite height restrictions elsewhere in NCR.
Connectivity boost
Dwarka Expressway is a key infrastructure corridor
Dwarka Expressway has become one of NCR's most important infrastructure corridors, providing connectivity between Delhi, Gurugram, and key commercial hubs. Kunal Rishi, COO at Krisumi Corporation, said the development of such a marquee project along this corridor is likely to boost investor confidence. It will also attract premium developments and speed up the transformation of the region into a world-class urban destination.