India's tallest building to come up in this city

Connectivity boost

Dwarka Expressway is a key infrastructure corridor

Dwarka Expressway has become one of NCR's most important infrastructure corridors, providing connectivity between Delhi, Gurugram, and key commercial hubs. Kunal Rishi, COO at Krisumi Corporation, said the development of such a marquee project along this corridor is likely to boost investor confidence. It will also attract premium developments and speed up the transformation of the region into a world-class urban destination.