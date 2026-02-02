Gurugram traffic cops suspended for not using body cameras

'Negligence or indiscipline at any level will not be tolerated'

The officers—ASI Suresh, ASI Ramrichpal, and ASI Satish—were pulled up not just for skipping cameras but also for other lapses; Suresh's own car was fined for having a temporary number plate even though it was registered.

DCP Mohan made it clear: "Negligence or indiscipline at any level will not be tolerated. This kind of surprise checks and strict action will continue in the future," and more surprise checks are coming to keep everyone honest.