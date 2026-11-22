Gurugram Traffic Police issue 15,986 challans, collect ₹57.786L during crackdown
Gurugram Traffic Police just handed out 15,986 challans in a single day as part of a big drive against rule-breakers.
Fines were for things like illegal parking, lane cutting, and driving on the wrong side. The total collected? A hefty ₹57,78,600.
They also impounded 154 vehicles without number plates to help keep roads safer and less crowded.
Gurugram police continue crackdown, 15,191 challans
The crackdown is ongoing, on November 20, 15,191 challans were issued for similar violations.
The police say they're serious about enforcing rules like proper parking and lane discipline to make city roads safer for everyone.