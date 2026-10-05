Gurugram video shows Rapido driver following passenger over ₹186 fare
India
A video from Gurugram is making the rounds online, showing a Rapido driver following a female passenger into a mall after she allegedly refused to pay her ₹186 fare, citing a "server issue."
The heated exchange was caught on camera and quickly went viral.
Passenger alleges mistreatment, online reaction splits
In the clip, the passenger accuses the driver of mistreatment while security steps in to calm things down.
People online are split: some say tech issues happen and should be sorted differently, others feel skipping out on payment isn't right.
The incident has also drawn comparisons to a separate Bengaluru auto-rickshaw fare incident.