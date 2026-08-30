Guruvayur Sreekrishna Temple hosts Kalyanappooram, marrying 367 couples early

The event landed right during the Onam holidays, so the temple was packed with devotees.

To keep things running smoothly, organizers set up special route for devotees seeking darshan from in front of the Deepasthambham and handled marriage registrations efficiently.

Devaswom chairman A.V. Gopinath and administrator S. Harigopal coordinated everything with help from police and municipal staff, turning a huge gathering into a joyful celebration without a hitch.