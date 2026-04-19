Guwahati court rejects Assam police request to arrest Pawan Khera
India
A Guwahati court has turned down Assam police's request to arrest Congress leader Pawan Khera.
The case started after Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam's chief minister, accused Khera of spreading false claims about her having multiple passports and hidden foreign assets.
The judge called the police's request "presumptions and conjectures," saying there was not enough real evidence.
SC tells Khera file Assam bail
Khera was booked on April 6 under new criminal law sections for allegedly making false statements and cheating.
He got a week of protection from arrest from the Telangana High Court, but that was paused by the Supreme Court after Assam appealed.
Now, the Supreme Court has told Khera to apply for bail in Assam itself so local courts can decide fairly.