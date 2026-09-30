Guwahati police mandate hotel ID checks after Nimisha Thakuria's loss
India
After the heartbreaking loss of 22-year-old Nimisha Thakuria, Guwahati police are cracking down on hotel and guesthouse safety.
From now on, hotels must check and record every guest's ID before giving out a room: no exceptions.
Guwahati hotels must display police helpline
Hotels now have to do stricter ID checks, especially for younger visitors, and put up the police helpline number in every room.
DCP Bolin Deuri made it clear: strict action would be taken against hotels, lodges, and guest houses found violating the prescribed rules.
This city-wide push aims to make temporary stays in Guwahati safer for everyone.