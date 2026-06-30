Guwahati Police seize nearly 37kg gold worth ₹55cr in Kharghuli

Police link bust to international syndicates

Turns out, Bhansure had been living in Guwahati for two months, working as a courier for a gold-smuggling group and reportedly paid around ₹80,000 per month.

He'd allegedly smuggled around 20kg of gold in earlier runs before this third trip got busted (the stash was hidden under a blanket).

Police think this is just one piece of a much bigger operation linked to syndicates across Myanmar, the Middle East, and major Indian cities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shambhavi Mishra said the seizure was one of the largest gold seizures made by Guwahati Police, and they're working to track down others involved.