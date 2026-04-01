Guwahati records about 120mm rain, city left waterlogged, officials warn

Crews clear drains, Maligaon death investigated

Crews from the National Highways Authority and Guwahati Municipal Corporation have been working nonstop to clear drains and manage pumps in the worst-hit spots.

Sadly, there was a fatal incident in Maligaon, which is now under investigation.

With more rain expected, residents (especially those in landslide-prone areas) are being urged to stay cautious while emergency teams keep watch around the clock.