Guwahati records about 120mm rain, city left waterlogged, officials warn
India
Guwahati just got drenched; about 120mm of rain fell in a few hours, leaving much of the city waterlogged.
Officials are on alert, with Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota checking up on the situation and disaster teams sending out warnings so people can stay safe.
Crews clear drains, Maligaon death investigated
Crews from the National Highways Authority and Guwahati Municipal Corporation have been working nonstop to clear drains and manage pumps in the worst-hit spots.
Sadly, there was a fatal incident in Maligaon, which is now under investigation.
With more rain expected, residents (especially those in landslide-prone areas) are being urged to stay cautious while emergency teams keep watch around the clock.