H1N1 surge in Delhi and Bengaluru is seasonal, says ICMR

The current H1N1 strain is the same one covered by regular flu vaccines for the Northern Hemisphere.

Doctors are seeing some unusual symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and tiredness, sometimes without fever, so early testing may be important if symptoms are severe, persistent, or worsening, or if you're feeling off and are at higher risk of complications.

Experts recommend sticking to basics: stay home when sick, wear masks in crowds, wash hands often, keep rooms ventilated, and consider your annual flu shot for extra protection.