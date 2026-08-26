H1N1 surge in India tops sixfold, dengue and malaria rising
India
H1N1 cases in India have shot up more than six times compared with previous years, and other illnesses such as dengue and malaria are also on the rise.
Because of this, companies are asking employees to avoid crowds, wear masks, and focus on staying healthy.
The health ministry is keeping an eye on things, with labs across the country.
ICMR's Rajiv Bahl: H1N1 usually mild
The current H1N1 strain hasn't changed much since last year.
According to the secretary at the Department of Health Research and ICMR director-general Rajiv Bahl, it's usually mild for healthy people but can be tougher for older adults, young kids, or those with health issues.
Most cases still look like regular seasonal flu, so basic precautions go a long way.