H3N2 flu is hitting Delhi-NCR hard right now
India
H3N2 flu is hitting Delhi-NCR hard right now—according to a LocalCircles survey, almost 7 out of 10 households had someone down with symptoms like fever, chills, cough, and fatigue.
Kids are getting it too, sometimes with stomach issues like nausea or diarrhea.
This isn't just another seasonal bug. The virus is spreading fast thanks to weather changes, pollution, and crowded spaces.
Doctors say rest up for about a week, stay hydrated, and see a doctor if things get serious—especially if you or your family are at higher risk.
Getting vaccinated can help keep you and those around you safer this season.