HAF seeks mayoral help ahead of Mohan Bhagwat MSG speech

This comes after activists tried to disrupt the event, which is part of RSS's 100th-anniversary centenary year celebrations.

Bhagwat landed in New York on August 25 to kick off his three-country visit.

Meanwhile, a US religious freedom panel criticized India's record and suggested sanctions against RSS members, but India called those claims biased.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he personally disagrees with the event's ideology but admitted city officials probably can't cancel a private gathering.