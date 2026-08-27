HAF seeks mayoral help ahead of Mohan Bhagwat MSG speech
The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) has put out a security advisory before the Universal Oneness Celebration at Madison Square Garden on August 29, where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will speak.
HAF is asking attendees to "stay vigilant" and wants New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to help ensure everyone's safety and civil rights.
Activists tried to disrupt RSS event
This comes after activists tried to disrupt the event, which is part of RSS's 100th-anniversary centenary year celebrations.
Bhagwat landed in New York on August 25 to kick off his three-country visit.
Meanwhile, a US religious freedom panel criticized India's record and suggested sanctions against RSS members, but India called those claims biased.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he personally disagrees with the event's ideology but admitted city officials probably can't cancel a private gathering.