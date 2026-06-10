Powerful western disturbance to bring rain, hailstorms across North India
What's the story
A powerful western disturbance is set to bring widespread rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms across large parts of North India in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the weather system to influence weather conditions across the region until at least June 16. The weather system is expected to provide relief from intense summer heat but may also cause weather-related disruptions.
Weather impact
Intense weather activity expected on June 11 and June 12
The western disturbance is currently positioned as a trough in the middle tropospheric levels over areas north of latitude 32° N. This is helping funnel moisture and instability into the northern plains and Himalayan region. The most intense phase of this wet spell is likely between June 11 and June 13, with thunderstorms expected to bring gusty winds of up to 60km/h in several states.
Rainfall forecast
Heavy rainfall warnings in western Himalayan states
Heavy rainfall is expected over the western Himalayan states. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad are likely to receive widespread rainfall on June 11 and 12. Himachal Pradesh is also likely to witness widespread showers from June 11 to June 13. Uttarakhand too is expected to receive significant rainfall during the same time frame.
Northwest forecast
Rain likely over northwest plains
The plains of northwest India are also likely to witness scattered rainfall between June 10 and June 16. Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, east Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh are among the areas that will be affected. The strongest weather activity is expected on June 11 and 12. Meteorologists have warned of thundersqualls with wind speeds of 60-70km/h, gusting up to 80km/h over these regions during this period.
Storm warnings
Hailstorms, dust storms expected in some areas
Hailstorms are likely at isolated locations across Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and western Uttar Pradesh on June 11 and 12. Punjab and eastern Uttar Pradesh could also witness hailstorm activity on June 11. Dust storms are another concern across Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, with west Rajasthan expected to experience dust storm activity from June 11 to June 13.