Powerful western disturbance to bring rain, hailstorms across North India

Weather impact

Intense weather activity expected on June 11 and June 12

The western disturbance is currently positioned as a trough in the middle tropospheric levels over areas north of latitude 32° N. This is helping funnel moisture and instability into the northern plains and Himalayan region. The most intense phase of this wet spell is likely between June 11 and June 13, with thunderstorms expected to bring gusty winds of up to 60km/h in several states.