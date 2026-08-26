HAL to develop next-generation helicopter engine with France's Safran

The Aravalli engine, named after one of the world's oldest mountain ranges, is a major step toward self-reliance in critical aerospace propulsion technologies.

HAL's Chairman and Managing Director Ravi K said this contract is a major milestone in India's quest for self-sufficiency in aero-engine technologies.

He added that this collaborative program with SAFHAL and Safran Helicopter Engines lays a strong foundation for powering next-generation Indian helicopter platforms.