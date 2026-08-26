HAL to develop next-generation helicopter engine with France's Safran
What's the story
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Safran Helicopter Engines have signed a final contract to co-develop a next-generation helicopter engine. The deal, signed through their joint venture SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Pvt Ltd, involves the design, development, manufacturing, supply and lifecycle support of the Aravalli engine. This 3,500-4,000 shaft horsepower (shp) engine will power HAL's future Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and its naval variant Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH).
Engine details
Major step toward self-reliance in aerospace propulsion technologies
The Aravalli engine, named after one of the world's oldest mountain ranges, is a major step toward self-reliance in critical aerospace propulsion technologies.
HAL's Chairman and Managing Director Ravi K said this contract is a major milestone in India's quest for self-sufficiency in aero-engine technologies.
He added that this collaborative program with SAFHAL and Safran Helicopter Engines lays a strong foundation for powering next-generation Indian helicopter platforms.
Strategic partnership
Aravalli engine program deepens HAL-Safran partnership
Safran Helicopter Engines CEO Cedric Goubet said the Aravalli engine program deepens their long-standing partnership with HAL.
He stressed that this initiative highlights their shared commitment to innovation, technology development, and industrial excellence.
The project is a first-of-its-kind co-development effort for Safran HE in this class of engine, marking a new chapter in the strategic relationship between France and India.
Ecosystem growth
Engine to primarily power military rotorcrafts
The Aravalli engine program will leverage the capabilities of both HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines SAS in engine design, manufacturing, testing, and product support.
The companies aim for international aerospace standards in performance, reliability, and maintainability.
While primarily intended for military rotorcrafts, HAL said this program could open doors in the civil helicopter market too. This could include offshore transportation and utility missions.