Haldiram's fined ₹20,500 after Nimish Agarwal exposed expired sweets India Apr 15, 2026

Haldiram's, the well-known Indian snack and sweets brand, has been hit with ₹20,500 in fines and expenses after a customer in Faridabad discovered staff trying to sell him expired sweets.

The incident happened in December when Nimish Agarwal noticed that expiry dates on the packaging were being covered up.