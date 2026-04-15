Haldiram's fined ₹20,500 after Nimish Agarwal exposed expired sweets
India
Haldiram's, the well-known Indian snack and sweets brand, has been hit with ₹20,500 in fines and expenses after a customer in Faridabad discovered staff trying to sell him expired sweets.
The incident happened in December when Nimish Agarwal noticed that expiry dates on the packaging were being covered up.
Consumer forum finds Haldiram's guilty
Agarwal brought proof (photos and videos) to the consumer forum, which ruled that Haldiram's was guilty of unfair practices.
The company now has 30 days to pay ₹15,000 as a fine, ₹3,300 as compensation, and ₹2,200 for legal expenses.