Haldwani Valmiki community disputes FIR against Rahul Gandhi over ritual
India
In Haldwani, the Valmiki community is pushing back against an FIR filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
The complaint accused Gandhi of misrepresenting a "purification ritual" as a caste-based insult, but Valmiki community members say the complainant used a fake name and did not speak for them.
Members allege complainant is Amit Kumar
Community members have asked police to investigate the real identity of the complainant, alleging he is actually Amit Kumar with past BJP ties. They want legal action if their claims check out.
Meanwhile, Congress marched on Monday over the controversial ritual itself, which was conducted at Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan following Mallikarjun Kharge's rally.
Police say they are looking into everything and will act based on what they find.