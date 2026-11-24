Hamirpur sees 5,876 dog bites January to October 2026
Dog-bite cases have shot up in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, with 5,876 incidents reported from January to October 2026 (that's about 19 people bitten every day).
Most bites came from stray dogs (3,863 cases), while pet dogs were behind another 2,013.
The numbers have already surpassed last year's total by 1,551.
Hamirpur hotspots, officials urge washing, vaccination
The Hirangar forest and Anu zone are now known hotspots for dog bites. Students exercising there have faced frequent attacks.
Locals are frustrated with the lack of action on the stray dog problem.
Health officials urge anyone bitten to wash wounds with soap and water for at least 15 minutes and see a doctor right away for rabies shots; old-school remedies like turmeric or oil aren't recommended.
Hamirpur Chief Medical Officer Dr Satish Kumar reminds everyone: "Dog bite cases must be taken seriously. People should not be negligent if bitten or scratched by a dog and should immediately visit the nearest healthcare facility for treatment. It is essential to complete the full course of the anti-rabies vaccine as per medical advice."