Hangzhou deploys SUPCON humanoid T2 robots to enforce traffic rules
Hangzhou just got a futuristic upgrade: humanoid robots are now helping direct traffic and enforce road rules.
These T2 robots, built by SUPCON, stand 1.88 meters tall and use cameras, radar, and onboard computing technology to spot things like helmetless riders or jaywalkers at busy intersections.
The goal? Safer streets and smoother commutes.
Hangzhou robots issued over 170,000 warnings
The robots don't just catch rule-breakers: they also guide people with human-like gestures, help with directions and parking, and can connect you to local police in emergencies.
Operating from 7am to 6pm on set routes (and monitored by police teams through a central platform), they've already issued over 170,000 warnings and contributed to a reduction of nearly 40% cases of helmetless riding along with vehicles crossing stop lines.
It's a pretty big step for tech in public service!