Hangzhou deploys SUPCON humanoid T2 robots to enforce traffic rules

The robots don't just catch rule-breakers: they also guide people with human-like gestures, help with directions and parking, and can connect you to local police in emergencies.

Operating from 7am to 6pm on set routes (and monitored by police teams through a central platform), they've already issued over 170,000 warnings and contributed to a reduction of nearly 40% cases of helmetless riding along with vehicles crossing stop lines.

It's a pretty big step for tech in public service!