Hannah Smith gives birth in ambulance after Elgin maternity shortage
Hannah Smith, 39, had to give birth to her son Braeson in an ambulance on a Scottish highway because Dr. Gray's Hospital in Elgin didn't have enough staff for maternity care.
With no access to nearby consultant-led services, she was sent all the way to Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, but her baby arrived before they could get there.
Luckily, the ambulance crew, including her second cousin, stepped in to help with the delivery.
Dr Gray's maternity services restoration delayed
Smith's story highlights a bigger problem: since Dr. Gray's downgraded its maternity services back in 2018, many women have had no choice but to travel far for safe childbirth.
Plans to restore full services this year have been pushed back again.
NHS Grampian says it understands how stressful this is and promises it is working on bringing proper care back soon.