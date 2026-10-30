Hannah Smith gives birth in ambulance after Elgin maternity shortage

Hannah Smith, 39, had to give birth to her son Braeson in an ambulance on a Scottish highway because Dr. Gray's Hospital in Elgin didn't have enough staff for maternity care.

With no access to nearby consultant-led services, she was sent all the way to Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, but her baby arrived before they could get there.

Luckily, the ambulance crew, including her second cousin, stepped in to help with the delivery.