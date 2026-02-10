Hansraj principal decks up college for son's wedding; students protest 

Hansraj College in Delhi has been transformed into a wedding venue for the son of Principal Rama Sharma. The campus has been adorned with pink and white tents, with parts of it, including the hostel building, being converted into guest accommodation. This has sparked protests from students who allege that campus infrastructure is being misused and academic activities disrupted.

Protest details Over 200 students protested on college premises On Monday, over 200 students protested on the college premises, raising slogans and holding placards against the administration. Student groups such as the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held the protest, accusing the administration of maintaining double standards. The SFI claims that students were not allowed to use the college grounds after 4:00pm.

Sports disruption Annual sports tournament disrupted They claimed the annual 'Khelo Hansraj' tournament was disrupted after the college ground was cordoned off for wedding preparations. Students also raised safety concerns over pits and damages caused during the setup, which could lead to injuries during sports practice. "We weren't even informed of the reason for canceling the games. We discovered the preparation was for the principal's son's marriage," a BA Hons student said.

Hostel concerns Students allege they are being asked to take longer routes Students also alleged that the boys' hostel, which was vacated last year due to poor infrastructure, was being used as a guesthouse for wedding attendees. They claimed they were being asked to take longer routes inside the campus because of these arrangements. "We usually enter through Gate No 5...but because decorations are going on there, students are being told to take alternative routes," a History (Hons) student said.

