Har Ghar Tiranga encouraged 23cr households to display Indian flags
In 2022, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encouraged millions to proudly display the Indian flag at home.
The response was massive: 23 crore households joined in, and six crore "selfie with Tiranga" registrations.
This simple idea turned into a nationwide movement, making the flag more visible than ever.
Flag sales topped 30cr, ₹500cr revenue
Flag sales shot up to more than 30 crore in 2022, pulling in ₹500 crore, way above previous years.
India Post alone sold over one crore flags in just 10 days.
To keep up with demand, rules were updated so machine-made and polyester flags could be produced.
Surat, a textile hub, and Delhi's Sadar Bazar, a major retail and distribution hub, got busy, while self-help groups in Uttar Pradesh made two crore flags.
Khadi flag demand down about 75%
While the campaign boosted flag sales overall, demand for khadi flags dropped by about 75%.
Many artisans lost out as the biggest shift has been toward polyester and machine-made flags.
So while India's flag economy grew fast, it left khadi producers struggling for opportunities.