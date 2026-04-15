Harassment at TCS Nashik spotlights IT workplace safety and POSH
A recent harassment case at TCS's Nashik campus, alleging abuse and religious coercion, has put the spotlight back on how safe Indian IT workplaces really are.
With a Special Investigation Team digging into the incident, tech companies are now re-examining their Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) policies and talking about better ways to report issues, since one executive raised concerns about the lack of a centralized reporting mechanism at the corporate level.
TCS FIRs, arrests and internal probe
Nine FIRs have been filed in the TCS case, with most accused already arrested, though one HR manager is still missing.
Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran issued a strong statement, and TCS has started its own internal probe.
Infosys also responded to unrelated harassment claims at its Pune BPM center, clarifying its process is committee-based and keeps things fair.
Meanwhile, India's Labor Ministry is keeping a close eye on how well IT companies are following POSH rules.
The big takeaway: expect stronger policies and more awareness around employee rights across the industry soon.