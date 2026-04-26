Harbhajan Singh's Punjab Police security withdrawn after joining BJP India Apr 26, 2026

Harbhajan Singh, ex-cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP, just had his Punjab Police security withdrawn after leaving Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The move came right after he and six other AAP members switched sides, which definitely ruffled some feathers:

AAP supporters protested outside the residences of Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Mittal and Rajinder Gupta and even painted Gaddar on walls.