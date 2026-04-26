Harbhajan Singh's Punjab Police security withdrawn after joining BJP
India
Harbhajan Singh, ex-cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP, just had his Punjab Police security withdrawn after leaving Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The move came right after he and six other AAP members switched sides, which definitely ruffled some feathers:
AAP supporters protested outside the residences of Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Mittal and Rajinder Gupta and even painted Gaddar on walls.
Harbhajan Singh retains CRPF protection
Despite losing his state police team in Jalandhar, Harbhajan still has the Central Reserve Police Force guarding him.
The political tension is high: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused BJP of trying to "break" AAP with these defections.
For AAP, losing a big name like Harbhajan stings.