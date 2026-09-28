Hardeep Singh Puri announces Kolkata as India Energy Week host
India
India is set to host India Energy Week in Kolkata from January 28 to 31, 2027.
Announced by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the event aims to link India's energy goals with its neighbors, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan, while putting Kolkata on the global energy map.
India Energy Week spotlights West Bengal
The event will spotlight energy innovation and West Bengal's role in India's next phase of energy growth.
Puri highlighted industrial strength, port infrastructure, skilled manpower, and healthier refining and petrochemical capacity.
He also credited government policies for keeping fuel prices more stable and expanding LPG access across the country.