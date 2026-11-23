Hardeep Singh Puri credits Modi for India's 7% fuel rise
Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared that thanks to Prime Minister Modi's policies, Indians didn't feel the full brunt of global fuel price hikes, despite international crises.
While prices soared by up to 70% in many countries, India saw just a 7% rise.
Puri cites excise cuts, denies shortage
Puri pointed to key excise duty cuts in 2021, 2022, and earlier this year as major reasons for stable prices.
He also gave a shoutout to public oil companies for absorbing losses when crude prices shot up.
Addressing recent rumors, he assured there's no fuel shortage, even with tensions in Iran, and said domestic LPG production has been ramped up so supplies stay steady across the country.