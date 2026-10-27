Hardeep Singh Puri denies US pressure on Russian oil imports
India
India's oil minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, has made it clear: the US isn't pushing India to reduce its oil imports from Russia.
Speaking at an industry event on Tuesday, he emphasized that there's been no American pressure over India's Russian crude imports, despite all the talk about sanctions and shifting global politics.
Donald Trump waiver spares India penalties
Recently, President Trump waived new US sanctions that could have hit countries like India for importing Russian oil.
This move keeps India, whose biggest supplier of crude is Russia, out of the penalty zone for now.