Hardeep Singh Puri: India holds over 60-day fuel, 75-80-day LPG
India's energy situation is looking pretty solid right now; Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared that the country has over 60 days' worth of crude oil and natural gas stock, plus enough LPG to last 75 to 80 days.
Domestic LPG production has jumped from 32,000 to 54,000 metric tons per day, which means less reliance on imports.
India fuel prices down about 3%
Puri pointed out that fuel prices in India have actually dropped by about 3% since 2022, even as countries like Pakistan and Sri Lanka saw big hikes. He credits this to recent tax cuts.
Looking ahead, there are plans to shift more people from LPG cylinders to piped gas for easier access and sustainability.
Plus, India's aiming for thousands of new E85 ethanol-blended fuel pumps by the end of next year—a move toward greener energy and less dependence on fossil fuels.