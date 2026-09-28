Hardeep Singh Puri says India holds over 80 days fuel
India
India's got enough fuel stored to last more than 80 days, according to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
Speaking at the India Energy Week 2027 curtain-raiser in Kolkata, he explained that our refineries and import terminals actually hold more than 80 days' worth of combined storage capacity.
India leads global energy talks
Puri also pointed out that India is now the world's third-biggest energy consumer and fourth-largest refining hub.
He highlighted how India is taking a lead in global energy talks, thanks to its BRICS presidency and projects like the International Solar Alliance and the Global Biofuels Alliance.