Harikesh Patel arrested for passport fraud during powerbank probe
Harikesh Patel from Shahibaug, Gujarat, has landed in trouble after being arrested for allegedly obtaining another passport using false documents and fake information while already facing a money laundering probe tied to the Powerbank app.
The Gujarat ATS picked him up on September 12, 2026, after he reportedly surrendered his real passport in court but then claimed it was lost and used forged documents to get a new one.
Harikesh Patel's alleged international travel investigated
Patel is accused of using another passport obtained with false documents and fake information to travel to Bangkok, Singapore, and Dubai, taking quite a detour through Bhutan and Nepal before coming back to India.
He's known for his links with the former member of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and his family's political connections (his mother is with Congress).
Investigations into the passport-related case are still ongoing.