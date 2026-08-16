Harivansh Narayan Singh warns China building 8-10 ports encircling India
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh has raised concerns that China is constructing 8-10 international deep-water ports, effectively encircling India through Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.
He believes these moves are part of a strategy to encircle India and links them to outside forces trying to destabilize the country.
Harivansh Narayan Singh criticizes arms lobby
Harivansh also pointed out how India's earlier dependence on imported weapons gave too much power to the arms lobbies, who aren't thrilled about India making its own defense equipment now.
With Parliament's recent Monsoon Session disrupted by protests and disagreements, he urged all parties to come together for the country's bigger issues, reminding everyone of Late Indira Gandhi's words about staying united even when opinions differ.