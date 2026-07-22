Harjit Singh Grewal named National Commission for Minorities chair
India
After more than a year without a leader, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) finally has a new chairperson, Harjit Singh Grewal, a senior BJP leader from Punjab.
His appointment comes just in time as political focus starts shifting toward the 2027 Punjab elections.
The role had been empty since April 2025, when Iqbal Singh Lalpura's term ended.
S Munawari Begum named NCM vice-chair
Grewal is only the second Sikh to head the NCM under the Modi government, a position usually held by Muslim representatives since 1993.
Alongside him, S Munawari Begum steps in as vice chair representing Muslims.
The commission also welcomed Glenn Souza Ticlo for Christians and Berjis Desai for Parsis, though three seats are still open.
Grewal's term will last three years or until further orders.