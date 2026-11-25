Harjot Kaur Bamhrah named Bihar Public Service Commission chairperson
Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, has been named the new chairperson of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).
She'll officially step into the role on November 29, 2026, after taking voluntary retirement.
For now, she's already been handling BPSC duties temporarily since Parmar Ravi Manubhai went on leave.
Harjot Bamhrah faced sanitary pad backlash
Bamhrah has held major posts like additional chief secretary and led the Women and Child Development Corporation.
She did face backlash in 2022 for her comments at a student event about sanitary pads but later expressed regret over her remarks.
Despite that bump, her appointment highlights her long-standing influence in Bihar's administration.