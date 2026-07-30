Harsh Goenka backs Maharashtra FDA's Tukaram Mundhe food safety crackdown
Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe is shaking things up by cracking down on food safety violations: restaurants, clubs, and dairies are feeling the heat with license suspensions.
Business leader Harsh Goenka is backing Mundhe, saying it's time everyone played by the same rules, not just ordinary folks.
He believes treating everyone fairly will help restore public trust in how food safety is handled.
Mundhe urges schools ban junk food
Mundhe has also told schools to stop selling junk food nearby, aiming for healthier choices for students.
While some businesses aren't thrilled about stricter checks, the Bombay High Court wants regulators to be practical.
Meanwhile, FDA lab staff say they're overwhelmed by too much work and too few people, warning that manpower constraints could affect the quality and speed of testing.